Local & Community
Women’s History Month: Community Advocate Lisette Santiago
This month we are celebrating women and we’re celebrating them, especially here in the Coachella Valley because they play several key roles, whether it’s government, health care, entertainment, or education. Tonight, we’re introducing you to a woman who is very connected to our community, meet Lisette Santiago. NBC Palm Springs is celebrating Women’s History Month in partnership with Lemus Tax service and Bookkeeping.
By: Ceci Partridge
March 31, 2023
