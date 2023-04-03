UPDATED: Blaze Erupts in Pile of Pallets Adjacent to MoVal Warehouse

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – A pile of pallets and boxes caught fire Monday outside a Moreno Valley warehouse, and the blaze extended to several big rig trailers parked nearby before it was knocked down. The non-injury fire was reported at 2:50 p.m. next to the Santa Fe Warehouse in the 28000 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, near Auto Mall Drive, just south of the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames raging in the pallets and cardboard boxes, which contained 50 cases of hand sanitizer, reaching two trailers unhitched from trucks. Firefighters deployed containment lines around the blaze, preventing it from reaching the warehouse. No evacuations were ordered. Shortly before 4 p.m., the fire was completely knocked down. County Department of Environmental Health inspectors were sent to assess what hazards might exist because of the materials burned at the site. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.