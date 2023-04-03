Man Suspected of Causing Woman’s Death at Woodcrest Home out of Custody

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A man suspected of causing a 21-year-old woman to be fatally shot at a Woodcrest home was out of custody Monday on an $80,000 bond. Brady Matthew Castillo, 21, of Riverside, was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside Saturday on suspicion of manslaughter. Castillo posted bail within a few hours and was released from the downtown jail. According to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Ed Baeza, about 11:50 p.m. Friday, Castillo and 21-year-old Isabella Ruiz of Riverside were engaged in undisclosed activity at a property in the 18000 block of Gentian Avenue, near Chicago Avenue, when she was shot. Witnesses called 911, and patrol deputies and paramedics arrived a short time later, at which point they discovered Ruiz gravely wounded, Baeza said. He said the victim was taken to a hospital in Riverside, where she died in the predawn hours Saturday. Detectives gathered evidence at the scene and questioned Castillo, who was taken into custody that afternoon. The specific circumstances behind the fatal shooting were not provided. Background information on Castillo also wasn’t available. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.