Riverside Mourns Fire Captain Tim Strack

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Riverside Fire Department Captain Tim Strack, who was president of Riverside City Firefighter's Association Local 1067 and served the community for 28 years, has died, city officials announced Sunday. Strack was president of the union since 2002, where he "worked tirelessly to improve the working conditions of the firefighters here in Riverside, in California, and throughout the nation," the city said in a statement. "The passing of Captain Strack is a tremendous loss to the City of Riverside, the Local Firefighters Union, and the community as a whole. His contributions will be remembered and celebrated for years to come," says statement continued. The circumstances of Strack's death were not immediately clear. He leaves behind his wife, Wendy, and children Madeline, Isabella and Justin. Officials said a memorial service will be held to honor Strack's life and legacy, and details would be announced soon.