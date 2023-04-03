Weather

SoCal Weather Briefing Monday April 3, 2023

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up! A disturbance will trigger strong, gusty West winds this afternoon through tonight. A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory have been posted for a large area of SoCal. Winds will kick-up dust/dirt and lower the air quality. Coachella Valley highs will be noticeably cooler today and tomorrow. See images for details. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings

By: Pristine Villarreal

April 3, 2023

Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...