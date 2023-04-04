Blaze Damages Abandoned Church in Banning

BANNING (CNS) – A two-alarm fire that erupted inside an abandoned church near downtown Banning damaged half of the structure before firefighters got it under control, officials said Tuesday. The non-injury blaze was reported about 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Ramsey Street, just north of Interstate 10, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said that multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames raging inside the 10,000-square-foot vacant building. Contending with stiff winds through the San Gorgonio Pass, fire commanders requested additional crews to prevent the blaze from jumping to surrounding properties, according to officials. Firefighters fully contained the blaze just over an hour later. Half of the abandoned church was impacted, according to the fire department. The cause of the blaze was under investigation. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.