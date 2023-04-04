Easter Bunnies Make Great Pets, But Big Responsibility

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/04/EASTER-BUNNY-PETS.mp4 You may want to stick to a chocolate bunny or a stuffed toy bunny as a gift for your little ones this Easter. "We’re always going to advise that parents especially research any kind of animal that they bring into the home, whether it’s a dog, or a cat, or a bunny," said Kerri Mabee, Public Information Officer for Riverside County Department of Animal Services. Bunnies may look cute and cuddly, but they come with a lot of responsibilities that many don’t realize until after the novelty wears off. It’s then that many families realize they are not equipped to care for the small pets who often end up abandoned. "Make sure that they’re aware of proper care and feeding of a bunny rabbit. Make sure that they’re aware of its needs for exercise," said Mabee. Rabbits are not low-maintenance pets, and unlike other domesticated animals like cats and dogs, they require a safe and quiet environment and gentle handling. As prey animals, they can become easily startled and stressed by loud noises and fast movements making them less than ideal pets for small children. "Dogs, as you know, many of them are very rambunctious and they’re the kinds of pets that you can take out, run with, and take for a walk and maybe you can wrestle and have fun with. Rabbits not so much, they call for a little bit more calm," said Mabee. If you’re ready to take on the responsibility, local rescues and shelters say they are ready to provide the perfect pet. "I actually went down earlier this week to see if we have any bunnies and we do," said Mabee. "We do have rabbits available and we would actually encourage people, if you do make that decision as a family that you want a rabbit as a part of your family pet then come in and adopt one."