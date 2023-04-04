Firefighters Rescue Person From Vehicle Stuck in Standing Water

GILMAN HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – One person was extricated from a vehicle that was stuck in standing water in Gilman Hot Springs Tuesday. Fire crews responded at around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday near Bridge Street and Gilman Springs Road for a water rescue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Rescuers made their way to a vehicle stuck in standing water and removed one person from the vehicle without incident. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.