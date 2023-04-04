Road Closures in Effect to Prepare for Festivals in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – City officials Tuesday announced more road closures for safety and to allow for setup of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Festival. Full closures will be in effect Fridays to Mondays the last three weekends of April on all of Hjorth Street and Lundberg Lane and on Madison Street from Avenue 50 to Avenue 52, according to the city. A full closure will be in effect on Avenue 50 between Monroe Street and Madison Avenue until May 8, but will extend to Jackson Street for the weekends of the festivals. "This is the first year Avenue 50 has been closed in advance of the events to allow for pre-show setup, so we wanted to let residents and businesses know in advance about alternate routes," Indio Community Services Manager Jim Curtis said in a statement. "The road closure is necessary to protect the safety of workers, residents and commuters." Additionally, streets surrounding the festival site and Interstate 10 are expected to see major traffic from the more than 40,000 festival attendees who will be leaving the area. Residents are encouraged to take alternate routes through Washington Street, Jackson Street, Calhoun Street and Golf Center Parkway for north and south travel. Residents can take alternate routes through Highway 111, Dr. Carreon Boulevard, Avenue 54, Miles Avenue, and Fred Waring Drive for east and west travel. "Approximately 40,000 guests will be shuttled into and out of the concert venue from various locations throughout the Coachella Valley to help ease traffic conditions," Indio city officials said in a statement. "Noise from the festival site could begin on each Thursday prior to the festival dates, due to sound checks and on-site camping guests." The festivals will be held Friday to Sunday each weekend from April 14 to April 30, with the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival the first two weekends and Stagecoach the last weekend. Both festivals will be held at the Empire Polo Club, at 81800 51st Ave. All streets are expected to reopen to normal traffic patterns by May 8. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.