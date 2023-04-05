Comedian Anjelah-Johnson Reyes To Take The Stage at Fantasy Springs

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/04/ANJELAH-JOHNSON-REYES.mp4 From YouTube to the main stage, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes has brought laughter and joy to so many and she’s just getting started. Check out her standup show on Saturday, April 8th at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. You can purchase your tickets by clicking the link here or visiting Anjelah.com.