Desert Arc’s 13th Annual Golf Classic Fundraiser

Desert Arc, a leading non-profit organization established in 1959, held its 13th Annual Golf Classic Fundraiser to be held on Monday, April 3, 2023. The event, at the Eagle Falls Golf Course located at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, is aimed at raising funds for the organization’s programs and services that support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The tournament began at 11:00 a.m. with a BBQ lunch, followed by a Shotgun Scramble Format that offered a challenging and enjoyable golfing experience. The course was designed by renowned architect Clive Clark and spans a par 72, 6715 yards with challenging water features. The fundraiser will conclude with an Awards Banquet Dinner where participants will be recognized for their achievements on the golf course, and funds raised from the event will go towards supporting the programs and resources that Desert Arc provides to over 700 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Coachella Valley, the Morongo basin, and outlying desert communities. Desert Arc’s comprehensive services include an adult day program, vocational training, job development, job placement and employment, nutrition, sports and recreation programs for supportive independent living, case management, personalized coordination of services, and advocacy for community integration. The organization has been recognized within the community for its mission of enhancing clients’ quality of life and creating opportunities for each person. Desert Arc has also created a variety of enterprises providing Business Services including their Shredding & Recycling, Landscape Maintenance, Janitorial, and Fulfillment Divisions. These are growing micro-businesses developed to provide employment for its clients, as well as an earned income revenue stream for Desert Arc. Pathways to Employment is the umbrella for the organization’s vocational, on-the-job training, and individual job placement service programs, working directly for Desert Arc or within their fellow employment network. Over its consistent and financially sound history, Desert Arc has been making a difference in the lives of so many people with disabilities. Desert Arc’s main headquarters is located on Country Club Drive in Palm Desert, consisting of three buildings totaling 50,000 square feet of space. In addition, Desert Arc has a Recycling Center in Indio and another program site in Yucca Valley.