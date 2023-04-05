Felons Charged with Assaulting, Carjacking Mead Valley Man

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Two felons accused of carjacking a Mead Valley motorist who gave them a ride, striking and shooting at the man to force him to surrender the vehicle, were charged Wednesday with carjacking and other offenses. Anthony Atilano, 26, and Daniel Enrique Quevedo, 28, both of Moreno Valley, were arrested Sunday following a weeklong Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Along with carjacking, both men were charged with battery resulting in great bodily injury. Quevedo was additionally charged with being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm. The pair were slated to make a joint initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice. Each man is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning. According to sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Tinker, the attack occurred in the predawn hours of March 26 in the 22000 block of Cajalco Road in Mead Valley. Tinker said the victim, whose name was not disclosed, was driving his friend’s 2008 Saturn Vue through the area when he spotted Atilano and Quevedo trying to catch a ride. Tinker alleged that after the man picked them up, they turned hostile, "assaulted him, fired a round from a sawed-off shotgun and stole the vehicle." The victim was able to seek help, and patrol deputies found him disoriented and bleeding from the head on Cajalco about 6 a.m. that day, according to the sergeant. He said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment and is recovering. The Saturn was located abandoned later the same day in Moreno Valley. Detectives obtained security surveillance videotape from a convenience store where the defendants allegedly stopped while driving the compact SUV, and based on that and other evidence, they were eventually able to identify the two alleged carjackers, Tinker said. The pair were taken into custody without incident at a motel on La Sierra Avenue in Riverside Sunday night According to court records, Atilano has prior convictions for auto theft, being in possession of controlled substances and driving under the influence. Quevedo has a prior conviction for receiving a stolen vehicle, records show. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.