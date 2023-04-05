Palm Springs Fire Destroys 2 Trailers, 2 Outbuildings, 1 Vehicle

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Two travel trailers, two outbuildings and a vehicle were destroyed in a fire that was extinguished last night in North Palm Springs, fire officials said Wednesday. Fire crews responded at around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday to the 64000 block of Douglas Way to a report of a structure fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Officials said a company officer arrived to the scene first and saw that two travel trailers and outbuildings were on fire with multiple exposures. The non-injury blaze was contained, but the two travel trailers and outbuildings were destroyed along with one vehicle, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.