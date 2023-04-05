Woman Found Dead in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT (CNS) – Homicide detectives were investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in Palm Desert Wednesday when sheriff’s deputies did a welfare check. Deputies responded at around 9 a.m. Wednesday to the 42400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Riverside County Sheriff’s Sgt. Deirdre Vickers told City News Service. "When deputies arrived, they located a deceased woman at the location," Vickers told CNS. "The Central Homicide Unit is on scene investigating." No further information was immediately available. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.