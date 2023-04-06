Firefighters Hike Up Whitewater Canyon Trail to Rescue Hiker

WHITEWATER (CNS) – Fire crews hiked uphill to an inaccessible area near the Whitewater Canyon Trail Thursday to rescue an injured hiker. The unspecified injury was reported at around 12:15 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said crews hiked uphill to reach the hiker, who was subsequently taken to an awaiting ground ambulance by a Riverside County Sheriff’s office helicopter. No other injuries were reported. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.