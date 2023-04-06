Jesse Metcalfe and Heather Graham Talk “On a Wing and a Prayer”

"On a Wing and a Prayer" is a biographical survival film about the White family who survived a horrific ordeal when the pilot of a private plane they took died of a heart attack. Dennis Quaid is the patriarch Doug White, Heather Graham is his wife Terri, and Jesse Metcalfe is Kari who helped them land the plane safely. I spent some time with Graham and Metcalfe to talk about the making of the film. "On a Wing and a Prayer" is perfect for Easter and you can stream it on Amazon Prime beginning April 7. See our interview below. For our complete look at "On a Wing and a Prayer," click here. document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/04/ON_A_WING_AND_A_PRAYER_Cast_Interviews.mp4