Local Law Enforcement, AAA Emphasize Dangers Of Distracted Driving

Traffic here in the Coachella Valley is congested this time of year because it’s high season. That adds to any other potential problems on the roads such as distracted drivers. Distracted driving is such a big problem that the month of April is dedicated to raising awareness about it. The message AAA wants to get across is "Don’t drive intoxicated, don’t drive intexticated." "Our message to the community is don’t be dumb put your smartphone down, and to help people understand that we’re going to make sure that all of our motor officers have zero tolerance for people driving with a smartphone in their hand." says Chief Andrew Mills of the Palm Springs Police Department. April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Auto Club of Southern California teamed up with local law enforcement and the City of Palm Springs to spread the message. "To remind drivers about the dangers of distracted driving." says Doug Shupe, the spokesperson for Triple A of Southern California. This is such an important topic that the Palm Springs Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and Palm Springs City Council got behind this message. "We have a lot of tourists in the Coachella Valley and especially here in Palm Springs, so you have people who are a little bit distracted trying to find their way and then you add on top of that people texting or taking calls. It just adds to the possibilities of an accident happening." Mayor Grace Garner adds. One key element of the event was the survivor who told his story of being hit by a distracted driver and how his life and perspective of driving changed 9 years ago. "I welcome any opportunity to get the message out about texting. I think most people realize they shouldn’t be texting, but they don’t have a total, they don’t have information to back up the worry, you know." says distracted driving crash victim Jim Jones. Jones was walking near his former Napa Valley home when a 19-year-old admitted to using his phone when he hit Jones, which caused him to go airborne and land on his head, suffering a traumatic brain injury. Now Jones says, all he can do is bring awareness and do his best to prevent distracted driving. "If we can get across and press upon people, that at any kind of side activity, that takes your attention away from the moment that you’re driving is potential harm to other people as well as to yourself." Those helping put a stop to distracted driving all have one similar goal in mind. "And as our Police Chief said during the press conference, we have a lot of traffic accidents due to distracted driving in our city, so we really have to be vigilant as residents and of course as tourists and how we’re conducting ourselves on the road." says Mayor Garner. To continue this campaign, the Palm Springs Police Department will continue to watch for drivers using their phones doing their best to prevent distracted driving.