Motorist Killed in Fiery Rollover Crash on Jurupa Valley Corridor

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A motorist was killed in a fiery crash in Jurupa Valley, authorities said Thursday. The fatality occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday on Limonite Avenue, just east of Avenue Juan Bautista, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said crews sent to the location encountered a vehicle on its side, partially consumed by flames, with the driver unconscious inside. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze and extricated the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s name was not immediately released. Sheriff’s deputies shut down the location for several hours to clear the wreckage and conduct a preliminary investigation, which was ongoing Thursday. Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s Jurupa Valley station at 951-955-2600. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.