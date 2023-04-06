Three La Quinta Blackhawks Sign College Letters of Intent

It was a big day for three student athletes at La Quinta High School, who signed college letters of intent to continue their athletic careers. Football Offensive Lineman James Watson is headed to Evangel University, where his brother is currently playing baseball. But he made sure to say, the road to this point wasn’t easy but well worth it. "It’s really taken hard work and dedication to get to the next level and that’s what I’ll be bringing next year. But I’m most excited about working hard and being able to say that I made it and get to play ball at the same school that my brother plays at." Kassidy Munoz will be suiting up for the Southern Utah Thunderbirds next year to play softball and can’t wait for the opportunity. "I’ve waited for this moment, my whole life and it’s finally happening." Munoz says, she’s excited to make a difference at SUU. "I’m excited to prove a point and just make the best out of it. It is very different than what I’m used to here, but I think I’ll adjust well and make the best of it all." Finally, Defender Illjana Arbaugh will be headed to Marshall, Minnesota after graduation. She’ll be playing soccer for Southwest Minnesota State University. Arbaugh agreed she’d miss the southern Californian sunshine but is ready for the change. "It’s like, it’s kind of scary moving super far in somewhere. It’s super different weather, but it’ll be fun new experience." She says she’s looking forward to competing at that next level, "I’m just focused on trying to perform well and possibly changing the overall records that they’ve had. And there’s new coaching, so I’m just looking forward to the fresh start and just getting along with everyone." A big change for all these young Blackhawks but they’re all ready for it.