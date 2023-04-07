Local Hotel & Spa Voted Top Location To Visit In California

The Coachella Valley is home to many hotels and spas, but most don’t include natural hot mineral springs, nor are they on the list for the top 23 places to visit in the State of California. The Good House Hotel and Spa is a place for visitors and residents to enjoy a relaxing vacation, while experiencing something once in a lifetime. "We have natural mineral hot springs, so this water is coming out of the ground is what’s actually flowing through our pools to create a really nice water feature." says Co-owner Brian Edson. Edson co-founded the Good House Hotel & Spa two years ago, in hopes to help guests just like him experience this once in a lifetime restorative care. This seven room boutique located in Desert Hot Springs quite literally falls into what the city’s name is all about, hot springs. "So this particular area is very unique to just Southern California in general and we are sitting on a hot water aquifer, so we and a few resorts around us we sit atop really really hot, nice mineral springs, so effectively we have some of the cleanest, best mineral water in the world." Edson says. Aside from getting to sit in some of the natural hot springs, the location has a full-time chef which guests can order healthy eats as well request custom dinners from. "Chef Van has joined us about a couple years ago, originally as a housekeeper but ultimately went back to his training from Wolfgang Puck as to becoming a chef and has been here creating an amazing menu of California Cuisine, all fresh produce and we keep the menu constantly moving." The hotel and spa is open seven days a week to both stay overnight or to purchase a day-pass, to enjoy all the amenities of the property for the day. "Seven days a week, 365 typically, but if you don’t have the time or just live in the area and you’re local, we offer day passes so that way you get the experience of being in the hot springs for the day, have some food, have some drinks, perhaps even get a massage." Edson has one goal for the guests when they enter the hotel doors. "The idea is that you’re coming here to get restorative care, so you’re ultimately coming here to relax, to rejuvenate and then ultimately you know feel better when you leave here and how." For more information about the hotel and spa or to book a reservation, you can visit http://www.welcometothegoodhouse.com