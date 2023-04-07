Three Keys to City To Be Presented at 85th Palm Springs Classic Car Parade

(CNS) – Three golden keys to the city of Palm Springs will be presented Saturday during the city’s 85th Anniversary Classic Car Parade, which will feature 85 classic cars to represent each year since the city was incorporated. The free "Cruising Through the Years" parade will get in gear at 11:30 a.m. along Amado Road from the Palm Springs Convention Center to the Downtown Park, according to Palm Springs Communications Director Amy Blaisdell. A limited number of free bleacher seats will be set up near the Jackie Lee Houston Plaza. The parade’s celebrity grand marshal Nancy Sinatra, Coachella Valley philanthropist and long-time chairman of the Palm Springs International Film Festival Harold Matzner and the parade’s producer Keith McCormick will each receive a key to the city of Palm Springs, which "are presented to individuals with a uniquely special connection to the city of Palm Springs — and are a rare occurrence," Blaisdell said in a statement. The keys will be presented in front of the Forever Marilyn sculpture, located near Museum Way and Belardo Road, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Blaisdell. The opening ceremony will feature host of Turner Classic Movies Dave Karger, a Fly By along Palm Canyon Drive by the Palm Springs Air Museum, and "The Voice" contestant Ann Lynn Thuresson singing the National Anthem. The ceremony will end with remarks from Sinatra, Matzner and McCormick, who will then pose in front of the Forever Marilyn sculpture for what city officials say will be a historic group photo of the parade participants. Among the other participants set to ride the classic cars of the parade with Sinatra, Matzner and McCormick, are football legend Fred "The Hammer" Williamson, supermodel Beverly Johnson, philanthropist Harold Matzner, Palm Springs International Film Festival chairman Charlie Pasarell, tennis legend Rosie Casals, Blaisdell said. "We are absolutely thrilled to have the fabulous Nancy Sinatra and so many other local celebrities, community leaders and pioneers join us for what is sure to be an epic parade and incredible day celebrating 85 years of the magic that makes Palm Springs like no place else," Mayor Grace Garner said. Participants will ride in 85 classic cars dating back to 1938, when the city was incorporated, according to Blaisdell. Attendees are encouraged to photograph themselves with the car representing the year they were born. "Our 85th Anniversary Classic Car Parade & Show is sure to go down in the history books," McCormick said in a statement. "No other city that I know of has ever had 85 cars representing 85 years all in one place." He added that the Guinness Book of World Records will be on hand to document the event. The parade and opening ceremony will be followed by various festivities, including a car show and DJ set at 1 p.m., a canine celebrity costume contest at 6 p.m. and an Elton John Tribute Concert at 7 p.m. to end the night. More information about the day of festivities can be found at palmsprings85.com. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.