Local Resident Turns 102 On Easter

"I’ve never questioned, I don’t question good things. Just take them and enjoy them." Serena Williams has been in the Coachella Valley for the past 16 years with her daughter and son-in-law. Moving here when she was just 86 years old, but as of April 9th, she turned 102 years old. "I feel great! I’ve lived through a lot more than well Covid and I just take everything as it comes and that’s all." Williams says. Originally from Hollywood, Williams followed her daughter Michele and son-in-law Steven to the Coachella Valley in hope to adapt to the tranquil environment, following her husband’s death. "When my husband passed away, I was very upset. and they said you’re not going to stay in this house with all the memories." Williams says. "Every time we came out here all the people were so helpful from the restaurants and directions and everything people were so helpful, when this all happened we decided to move out here." her son-in-law Steven Blackwell says. Following the pandemic, Williams’ daughter and son-in-law do their best to celebrate their mother on her birthday, without jeopardizing her health. "When you get to be 102 years old, you need to be celebrated, you need to be celebrated every day. I mean we try… we don’t go out and do things but we do our little errands and we make fun of you know, we have fun." Blackwell says. They made it their mission to try and receive 102 birthday cards before the celebration, and even with being a couple cards short, Williams was thrilled at the idea of it all. "That was a surprise, that really was, that was wonderful." As to how Williams has had such great luck with her health, she says…"Don’t overdo anything. I mean, that goes for good things and definitely for bad things. Don’t do anything like that."