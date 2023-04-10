Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises Nearly One Cent

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose seven-tenths of a cent Monday $4.831, a day after it was unchanged. The average price is 6.2 cents more than one week ago, but four-tenths of a cent less than one month ago and 96.2 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.542 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price rose for the 13th consecutive day, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.604. It has increased 16.9 cents over the past 13 days, including six-tenths of a cent Sunday. The national average price is 9.8 cents more than one week ago and 13 cents higher than one month ago, but 51.2 cents less the one year ago. It has dropped $1.412 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. "The oil market has had a few days to digest the OPEC news and speculate about the reason," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. "This has led to the price of oil stabilizing for now but the cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of what we pay at the pump, so drivers may not catch a break at the pump any time soon." Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.