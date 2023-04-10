Colder Weather To Make Comeback Across IE

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The springtime weather will go on temporary hiatus later this week as a cold front sweeps across the Inland Empire, with daytime highs dropping 20 degrees from where they were Monday. According to the National Weather Service, an upper level trough of low pressure will swipe the region Wednesday and Thursday, pushing the mercury lower and producing scattered rain showers. "West winds will increase ahead of this feature, especially by Wednesday night along the desert slopes and parts of the deserts," the NWS said in a statement. "Drizzle or light showers will be possible, as well, along and west of the mountains Wednesday night through Thursday." The Weather Service said that the trough will "exit stage right Thursday, with weak ridging building in Friday into the weekend," raising temperatures back to their springtime norms. Rainfall is expected to amount to less than a tenth of an inch in most locations. Like Monday, daytime highs in the Riverside metropolitan area will peak in the mid 80s Tuesday, falling to the mid 70s Wednesday and barely cracking 60 on Thursday, meteorologists said. Overnight lows will generally hover in the low to mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, and falling below 50 on Thursday night, according to the NWS. In the Coachella Valley, the daytime mercury will approach 100 degrees Tuesday, the upper 80s Wednesday and the mid 70s Thursday, forecasters said. Overnight lows will range from the mid 50s to the low 60s. In the Temecula Valley, the highs will top out in the upper 70s Tuesday, the mid 60s Wednesday and the upper 50s Thursday, according to the NWS. Lows will range from the mid 40s to the low 50s. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.