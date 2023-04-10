Dispute Escalates Into Shooting In Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A dispute led to a shooting in Palm Springs, but no one was injured, police said Monday. Officers responded near Camino Parocela and Desert Way about 2 p.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired in the area, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Police said that upon arrival, officers found the victim uninjured. "During the investigation, officers learned the victim argued with two (men) just before the shooting," Palm Springs police said. "As the victim was leaving the area, one of the subjects fired several rounds at the victim’s vehicle." Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the department’s investigations division at 760-323-8121 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-347-7867. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.