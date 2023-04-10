Firefighters Battle Mobile Home Fire in Mecca

MECCA (CNS) – Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department battled a non-injury residential fire in Mecca Sunday. The fire was reported around 3:20 p.m. Sunday at a mobile home in the 67000 block of Highway 111, according to the department. Firefighters were expected to remain on scene for approximately four hours. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.