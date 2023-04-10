Firefighters Douse Morning Residential Fire In Thousand Palms

THOUSAND PALMS (CNS) – Firefighters put out a fire in a single-family home in Thousand Palms Monday. Crews responded about 6 a.m. Monday to the 32000 block of Saucon Valley Street to a report of a residential structure fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said there was heavy smoke and flames in the residence. It was contained by 6:40 a.m. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remained under investigation. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.