UPDATED: Magnitude 3.0 Earthquake Reported Near Alpine Village in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Alpine Village in Riverside County Monday, but no injuries or damage were reported. The earthquake occurred at 7:51 a.m., centered 8.8 miles south of Alpine Village and 16.6 miles southwest of La Quinta, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was about 2 miles deep. The quake hit 18 miles southwest of Palm Desert and 18.5 miles of Rancho Mirage. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.