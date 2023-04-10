Man Accused Of Killing Spouse In East Hemet Remains Hospitalized

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 57-year-old man suspected of killing his wife in her East Hemet home and then later engaging in a confrontation with Redlands police officers, who shot him, was in stable condition Monday, authorities said. Paul Flores Galindo was wounded in an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning within the city of Redlands, though the circumstances were unclear. According to Riverside County sheriff’s officials, Galindo was in stable condition at a regional trauma center. Central Homicide Unit detectives were continuing to work the investigation, and once the suspect is medically cleared to leave the hospital, he’ll be booked on suspicion of murder, sheriff’s Sgt. Ben Ramirez said. Ramirez said about 11:40 p.m. Friday, patrol deputies were called to a residence in the 42000 block of Faith Drive, near South Meridian Street, to investigate reports of a disturbance. Ramirez said deputies located the unconscious woman inside, "suffering from traumatic injuries to her upper torso." Public records show the two-story house belongs to 40-year-old Brandi Gauthier Galindo. The weapon used to inflict the injuries was not disclosed. The sergeant said first responders attempted resuscitative measures, but the woman died at the scene. "Based on witness statements, this case was determined to be a domestic violence-related homicide," Ramirez said. He said Galindo was immediately identified as the alleged perpetrator. A region-wide search was initiated, with a description of the suspect broadcast to surrounding law enforcement agencies. The suspect was located about 10 a.m. Saturday in Redlands, where patrol officers attempted to take him into custody, culminating in the officer- involved shooting. No police officers were injured. There was no word on whether the victim and suspect were estranged, or whether both occupied the Faith Drive property. Court records show that Galindo has an unresolved misdemeanor domestic battery case from last August, and the victim was his spouse. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.