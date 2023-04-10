Motorist Critically Injured in Crash at Riverside Intersection

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A man was critically injured in a collision Monday that police said was triggered when he plowed through a stop sign at a Riverside intersection and his pickup was struck by an oncoming car, causing the truck to overturn. The crash happened about 10 a.m. at Highridge and Washington streets, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Ryan Taack said the pickup driver, whose identity was not disclosed, was going westbound on Highridge in his Ford F-150 and "failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection." "As the F-150 entered the intersection, it was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge being driven by an 85-year-old Riverside woman … traveling northbound on Washington," Taack said. "After the collision occurred, the F-150 continued in a southbound direction, out of control, and overturned as it left the roadway." Paramedics reached the location minutes later and found the pickup driver suffering major injuries. He was taken to a Riverside hospital in critical condition, according to Taack. He said the senior at the wheel of the Ford Edge, also not identified, was assessed by paramedics at the scene and did not require further medical attention. It was not immediately known whether alcohol or drugs may have been factors in the crash. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.