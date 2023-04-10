Palm Springs Chamber Honors Ann Sheffer On Walk Of The Star

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Public arts advocate and philanthropist Ann Sheffer will be honored Wednesday with the 460th star on the Walk of the Stars Palm Springs. The star will be unveiled at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Downtown Palm Springs Park, according to the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce. Sheffer will be honored in the category of humanitarian. "Having served on local, state and national arts commissions and boards, I have always believed that the arts play an important role in cities and are more than just a backdrop for selfies," Sheffer said. Chamber officials said Sheffer was appointed to the President’s Committee on Arts and Humanities, has been an Americans for the Arts and Political Action Fund board member, served as the Palm Springs Public Arts Commission chair, and has been a part of various humanitarian and philanthropic agencies such as DAP Health and The Inland Empire Community Foundation. She’s also been presented with various awards including the Athena Visionary Award, the Equality California Community Leadership Award, the Women Who Rule Award, the Women in Philanthropy Award, the Palm Springs Human Rights Commission Community Leadership Award and the Westport YMCA Faces of Achievement Award. "We are elated to honor the immeasurably talented Ann Sheffer with the 460th star on the Walk of the Stars Palm Springs," Chamber CEO Nona Watson said. For 50 years, Sheffer has provided tangible support through the Betty R. Sheffer Foundation, the family philanthropy organization named after her late mother, Chamber officials said. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.