Police: Deadly Wreck in Menifee Likely Result of Intoxicated Driver

MENIFEE (CNS) – A rollover crash at a Menifee intersection that killed a passenger, severely injured the driver and caused another passenger to be ejected onto the roadway was likely the result of drunken driving, authorities said Monday. The deadly wreck happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday at Goldenrod Avenue and Goetz Road, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said a man at the wheel of a Cadillac CTS was going southbound on Goetz and had just reached Goldenrod when he lost control and struck a curb. "The collision caused the vehicle to become airborne and come to rest approximately 100 yards south of the original point of impact," Bloch said. He said that a teenager in the backseat was thrown from the Cadillac, tumbling onto the roadway, suffering various non-life-threatening injuries. The youth’s identity was not disclosed. The front-seat passenger, identified only as a 20-year-old Menifee man, suffered massive physical trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, according to the sergeant. The driver, identified only as a Menifee man, suffered major injuries and was taken with the teen to a regional trauma center for treatment. He’s expected to survive. "Further investigation at the hospital revealed the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol," Bloch said. "The collision is being investigated as a DUI. Speed is also believed to be a factor." Anyone with information was asked to contact the Menifee police Traffic Bureau at 951-723-1690. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.