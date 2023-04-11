Woman, 25, Arrested for Alleged DUI, Headbutting of Officer in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A 25-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly driving under the influence and assaulting an officer in Palm Springs. Melinda Leigh Haley of Desert Hot Springs was arrested on suspicion of DUI, resisting arrest, assault on a peace officer, violation of probation, and a warrant for a prior DUI with injury, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. "It’s beyond frustrating to see a repeat DUI offender continue to put innocent lives in danger," Chief Andy Mills said in a statement. "The fact that this suspect also chose to assault the officers attempting to make the arrest only compounds the gravity of their actions." Police said that officers responded to the 300 block of South Palm Canyon Drive at around 4 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a vehicle facing the wrong direction and partially off the roadway. Haley was found in the driver’s seat and is suspected of driving the vehicle while intoxicated, according to police. Officers also found that Haley allegedly had a revoked driver’s license and was on probation for DUI. "During the arrest, Haley headbutted an officer and attempted to kick out the windows of the police cruiser," Palm Springs police alleged in a statement. "Haley subsequently spat on several officers that attempted to restrain her and later spat on EMS staff that tried to evaluate her for injuries." Haley was subsequently taken into custody and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, according to police. "We will continue to pursue all legal avenues to ensure that justice is served and that our officers are protected from such senseless acts of violence," Mills added. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.