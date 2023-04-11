Woman with Dementia Wanders Away from Riverside Home, Prompting Search

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 64-year-old woman with dementia who wandered away from her west Riverside home Tuesday was the focus of a search. Michelle Ringler was last seen about 8:30 a.m. leaving her family’s residence in the area of Lyon and La Sierra avenues, in a neighborhood known as La Sierra Hills, according to the Riverside Police Department. The agency issued a "moderate alert" on its missing persons portal, indicating that Ringler’s disappearance was not believed to be connected with a crime. RPD said that she is considered to be at-risk "due to cognitive delays and … dementia." "We have officers searching the area," according to the police department. "Miss Ringler does not have a cell phone with her and could possibly appear disoriented." Ringler is white, 5-foot-6 and 100 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket and multi-colored Capri pants. Anyone with information was asked to contact the city’s Public Safety Dispatch Center at 951-354-2007. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.