Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops After Rising Six Times in Eight Days

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A run of six increases in eight days to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County totaling 6.6 cents ended Wednesday with a decrease of four-tenths of a cent to $4.831, one day after it increased four-tenths of a cent. The average price is 2.6 cents more than one week ago, but 3.6 cents less than one month ago and 94.2 cents lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.542 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price rose for the 15th consecutive day, increasing 1.3 cents to $3.621. It has increased 18.6 cents over the past 15 days, including four-tenths of a cent Tuesday. The national average price is 9.3 cents more than one week ago and 14.9 cents higher than one month ago, but 47.7 cents less the one year ago. It has dropped $1.395 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.