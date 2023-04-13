Average Riverside County Gas Price Resumes Increasing

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County resumed increasing Thursday, rising seven-tenths of a cent to $4.838, one day after a run of six increases in eight days totaling 6.6 cents ended with a decrease of four-tenths of a cent. The average price is 3.4 cents more than one week ago, but 2.9 cents less than one month ago and 92.2 cents lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.535 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price rose for the 16th consecutive day, increasing 2.4 cents to $3.645. It has increased 21 cents over the past 16 days, including 1.3 cents Wednesday. The national average price is 9.2 cents more than one week ago and 17.2 cents higher than one month ago, but 43.8 cents less the one year ago. It has dropped $1.371 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.