Driver Taken to Hospital With Moderate Injuries Following Crash Into Powerpole

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – The driver of a vehicle that rolled over and struck a power pole in Cathedral City was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries Thursday. Officers responded at around 8:45 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Tortuga Road and Date Palm Drive to a report of a single-vehicle rollover collision, according to Commander Julio Luna of the Cathedral City Police Department. Upon arrival, officers saw that a vehicle had struck and severed the base of a power pole on the west side of the road, Luna said. Date Palm Drive was immediately closed in both directions. Cathedral City Fire Paramedics tended to the driver, who was extricated and taken to the Desert Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries to lower extremities, according to Luna. Date Palm Drive remained closed for several hours while Southern California Edison crews worked to replace the power pole, according to Luna. Traffic was diverted at Tachevah Drive and Tortuga Road. "Per Edison, the damage should not affect service the neighborhood or surrounding businesses," Luna said in a statement. Crews will continue to work until the power lines and pole are rendered safe. The cause of the collision was under investigation. Anyone with more information on the collision was asked to call the police department at 760-770-0300 or Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760- 341-7867(STOP). Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.