Inside the Scary, Funny, and Toxic World of “Renfield”

I love "Renfield!" I’m calling it "John Wick" meets "Dracula" but with a lot of heart and a barrel of laughs! I spent some time with the man behind "Renfield," director Chris McKay. See why he decided to direct the film, his inspiration for the movie, how he helped Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult shape their characters of Dracula and Renfield respectively, and what he hopes for viewers to get after watching the film. "Renfield" is set to be released in theaters on April 14. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/04/Inside__Renfield_.mp4