Man Suspected of Robbing MoVal Resident at Knifepoint Arrested

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – A 19-year-old man suspected of driving around Moreno Valley in a stolen vehicle and robbing a resident at knifepoint near March Air Reserve Base was arrested Thursday. Ezekiel David Lopez of Moreno Valley was booked into the Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen property and grand theft. Lopez is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail. According to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. David Barr, about 4 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect and two other as yet unidentified parties allegedly stopped in the 24000 block of Brodiaea Avenue, near Graham Street, less than two blocks from the air base, and confronted a man. Barr alleged that Lopez brandished a knife and "demanded (the victim’s) property before fleeing." The amount of money and other valuables taken from the man were not disclosed. The victim called 911, and patrol deputies converged on the area, initiating a search that led to discovery of the getaway vehicle less than a mile east of where the holdup occurred, the sergeant said, adding that it was confirmed to be stolen. Sufficient evidence was gathered to obtain a search warrant for Lopez’s residence in the 24000 block of Lamont Drive, Barr said. "During the search, property belonging to the victim and a stolen firearm were recovered," he said. There was no word on whether the knife was seized. Lopez was taken into custody without incident just after midnight Thursday. Background information on him was unavailable. The investigation was ongoing, and no additional details were immediately known regarding the suspect’s alleged confederates. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.