Water Wise Wednesday – Coachella Valley Water District Pulls Back on Emergency Conservation Actions
Some encouraging news about the Coachella Valley’s water supply based on the wet winter we had. CVWD is pulling back emergency conservation actions. Communication manager for the company, Lorraine Garcia explains what this means for us. Water Wise Wednesday brought to you by Coachella Valley Water District.
By: Pristine Villarreal
April 13, 2023
