Enjoy “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” Under the Desert Stars

Desert Theatricals is ending its current season in a colorful way. After successful runs of "South Pacific" and "Beauty and the Beast," the theater company is set to unveil Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." Who will be playing Joseph and who are the members of the talented cast? Take a look below as you go inside the dreamy, colorful world of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" presented by Desert Theatricals will be performed at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater. For tickets and more information, click here. document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/04/Inside__Joseph_and_the_Amazing_Technicolor_Dreamcoat_.mp4