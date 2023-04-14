Firebirds Fans Get to meet Poturalski & Free #FiredUp Merch on El Paseo

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are up in Bakersfield battling the it out for the final playoff push but a pop-up on El Paseo was held for some local fans to get fired up for the Calder Cup Playoffs. Star Forward Andrew Poturalski, recovering from injury, spent some time on his Friday with fans and he still calls his experience here in the Valley unlike any other. "It’s unbelievable. Now since I’ve been hurt, kind of watching games, taking it all in. It’s unbelievable to see you know, the support we’ve gotten from the Valley and all the fans and people that come out and firsthand from when I was playing." Several locals were ecstatic to chat with the two-time Calder Cup winner (2019, 2022). "It’s amazing. It’s like he’s a normal awesome guy, you know, representing his team. But being out in the community and doing awesome things for the team — it’s just great to see that, you know, players are out and about and meeting fans. It’s truly great for the fan experience," said local Palm Springs fan, Nathan Garza. And Poturalski echoed the same sentiment. "It’s definitely cool to give back to the fans. They’ve supported us all year long and been a huge part of our success and why we’ve done so well and played so well at home. So to come out here and interact with the fans is really cool. And I’ll take the time to do that any day."