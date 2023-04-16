Long Beach Assistant Fire Chief Named Chief of Palm Springs Fire Department

(CNS) – Long Beach’s assistant fire chief, Paul Alvarado, has been named fire chief of Palm Springs, City Manager Scott Stiles announced. Alvarado has been assistant fire chief in Long Beach since 2018, and began his career in Long Beach 27 years ago as a firefighter/paramedic before working his way up to captain, battalion chief, and then assistant chief. Prior to his work in Long Beach, Alvarado served as a firefighter for the North Las Vegas Fire Department from 1994-96, and as a firefighter for the Northrop Aricraft Division from 1993-94. Alvarado helped lead the Fire Prevention Bureau and also served as fire chief for the Port of Long Beach, overseeing a total budget of $29 million. He holds a bachelor’s of science degree in organizational leadership from Azusa Pacific University and an associate’s degree from San Jacinto College. "Paul Alvarado is an outstanding leader with an exceptional background in firefighting and executive leadership at one of the most respected fire departments in the nation," Stiles said Friday. "In particular, his years of experience managing the firefighting needs at Long Beach Airport will serve us well in Palm Springs as our international airport continues to grow and flourish." Alvarado is expected to begin his new position in early May. "I am honored and humbled to be chosen to serve as the next fire chief of Palm Springs, California, a city I know well and have long admired for being one of the most welcoming and inclusive in the nation and committed to public safety," Alvarado said. "My wife Kitty and I have great affection for the Palm Springs community and I am incredibly excited to take the helm at the Palm Springs Fire Department and lead this already great team of dedicated firefighters into the next generation," he added. Some of Alvarado’s key achievements while in Long Beach include successfully implementing alternative fuel projects at the Port of Long Beach as well as serving as the liaison to Long Beach Airport where he was responsible for emergency operations, code enforcement, and implementing Federal Aviation Administration training standards. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.