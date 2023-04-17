Cathedral City Native Making a Name for Himself Inside the Ring

The Diaz Brothers Training Camp in Indio has seen the biggest of stars come through their doors. But now, we’re shining a light on another rising star who’s from right here in the Valley. Leo "Bazooka" Sanchez remains undefeated but, he’s just getting started. "I go into boxing because of my older brother and it’s always been like a family thing," says Sanchez, (4-0, three KO’s). Sanchez has one of the very best in his corner, longtime Champions trainer Joel Diaz. "I have a lot of great fighters, especially local fighters. He’s one of them. You know, here Coachella Valley produces great athletes. We just have to keep an eye on them," says Diaz. But Diaz has known Sanchez since he and his brother, Jose ‘Tito’ Sanchez, since they were kids. "His grandpa came to me and said, ‘Hey, would you help me with this guys? So since that moment on, they’ve been under my guidance… I saw a lot of potential in them. We went to Panama and Leo did great. He beat the kid from Colombia and knocked ’em out. So now he’s like a rising star here in the in Coachella Valley." But Leo says he doesn’t look for the knockout, it just happens. "I just work hard. I don’t really go looking for the knockout I just go in there for the win." And if Coach Diaz were to describe Sanchez in one word, it would be "Determined." "He’s just determined. In the ring, against other fighter, they have a lot more skill than him and he doesn’t care. One time, he told me, ‘just let me hit them once and once they feel my power, then things change.’ And it’s true."