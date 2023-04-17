Driver Ejected in Vehicle Rollover in Anza, Flown to Trauma Center

(CNS) – One person was taken to a trauma center with major injuries Monday after being ejected from a vehicle that rolled over in Anza. Fire crews responded to Highway 371 near Bautista Road to a report of a collision with an ejection, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said that one person sustained major injuries in the single-vehicle rollover and was taken to a trauma center via air ambulance. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. No other injuries were reported. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.