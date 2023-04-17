Monday, April 17, 2023 , NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up!

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up! A disturbance to our North will provide gusty on-shore winds. A Wind Advisory has been posted for the Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass and area mountains between this afternoon into early Wednesday morning. To be specific, the Valley will experience the strongest winds between Monday 10p and Tuesday 2a, then again Tuesday 2p through Wednesday 4a. Slightly cooler air expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings