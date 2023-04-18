Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises Slightly

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose two-tenths of a cent Tuesday to $4.865, its fifth increase in six days. The average price has risen 3.4 cents over the past six days, including nine-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 3 cents more than one week ago and 4.6 cents higher than one month ago but 86.7 cents less than one year ago. The average price has dropped $1.508 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent to $3.676, its 21st consecutive increase. It has risen 24.1 cents over the past 21 days, including four-tenths of a cent of a cent Monday. The national average price is 6.8 cents more than one week ago and 22.7 cents higher than one month ago, but 41.1 cents less the one year ago. It has dropped $1.34 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. "With oil prices touching their highest level of 2023 at nearly $83 per barrel, the national average price of gasoline has continued to inch higher, with 45 of the nation’s 50 states seeing prices rise over the last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations. "While the rising price of oil is likely the largest factor in rising gas prices, seasonal impacts continue to also exert pressure on prices." Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.