House Significantly Damaged, Two Displaced by Blaze in Woodcrest

WOODCREST (CNS) – A fire that erupted in a Woodcrest house Monday caused major damage, displacing the occupants, who weren't injured. The blaze was reported about 8:20 a.m. in the 18000 block of Gentian Avenue, near Cecil Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said that multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames raging inside the single-story residence, from which the two people escaped unscathed. Firefighters gained the upper hand on the fire less than an hour later. Red Cross personnel were summoned to assist the two occupants, whose identities were not disclosed, with finding temporary alternate lodgings. The cause of the fire was under investigation.