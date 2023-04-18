Student Arrested For Allegedly Having Gun at Amistad High School in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – A student who allegedly was found with a gun at Amistad High School was arrested Tuesday. The Indio Police Department alerted the school at around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday about the possibility of a gun on campus, according to Desert Sands Unified School District spokeswoman Mary Perry. No verbal threat was made against the campus, Perry said. The student was taken to the office and a gun was found following a search that was allowed by the student’s parent, she said. "The minor student was placed under arrest and transported," Perry said at around 3 p.m. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.