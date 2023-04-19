Man Accused in Commercial Robbery Fails to Appear in Court, Warrant Issued

INDIO (CNS) – A 40-year-old man accused with two others of stealing more than $14,800 from a retail business in Palm Desert within a six-month period failed to appear in court Wednesday and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Jose Angel Perez, 40, was arrested Jan. 4, 2022, with Desert Hot Springs resident Sarah Alexandria Cantu, 34, and Indio residents Phillipe Gonzalez, 36, and Devon Montoya, 26, when deputies responded to a report of grand theft at a retail store in the 72-300 block of Highway 111 at 7:19 p.m., according to Lt. Chris Willison of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Perez and Gonzalez had a mandatory settlement conference scheduled Wednesday morning at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, but Perez failed to appear in court and had a warrant issued for his arrest, according to court records. Gonzalez is set to return May 24. They are both charged with three felony counts, one each of organized retail theft with intent to sell, burglary and grand theft of over $950, according to court records. Perez was additionally charged with 10 felony counts, five each of burglary and of grand theft of over $950. Cantu pleaded guilty Jan. 11 to nine felony counts — one of organized retail theft with intent to sell and four each of burglary and of grand theft of over $950, according to court records. She was immediately sentenced to two years of formal probation. According to court records, the three charged defendants are accused of stealing $14,885 worth of merchandise between July 13, 2021, and Jan. 4, 2022. It’s alleged that on July 13, 2021, Perez burglarized and stole over $2,500 in merchandise from an Ulta store in Palm Desert, according to court records. Then on Aug. 10, 2021, Perez and Cantu allegedly stole $1,200 worth of merchandise from an Ulta in La Quinta. On Dec. 8, 2021, Perez allegedly returned to the Ulta in Palm Desert and stole $3,600 in merchandise before returning the following day with Cantu and Gonzalez to steal $1,000 in merchandise, according to court records. Perez and Cantu allegedly stole $2,349 on Dec. 26, 2022 and on Jan. 4, 2022 — the day of their arrest — they allegedly stole $1,012 in merchandise. Willison said on the night of the theft, deputies found a suspect vehicle matching a burglary report’s description in the 72-800 block of Highway 111, and as they approached, one suspect ran away. Authorities caught that suspect, and the remaining ones inside the vehicle before taking them into custody. No charges were filed against Montoya, although she was initially arrested along with the other defendants. Willison said the stolen property was found and returned. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.